You're Going to Want These Rihanna-Designed Flash Tattoos, Stat

In a market saturated with jewelry options, Jacquie Aiche does the near impossible—she ceaselessly creates coveted pieces that are at once inventive and inherently timeless. As the one who sparked the ear jacket trend last year (it's when a decorative piece clips onto the post behind the earlobe), Aiche is all about delivering pieces you didn't know you wanted—which is why her designs have successfully caught the eyes (and hearts) of more than one star, like Jessica Alba, Diane Kruger, and Rihanna.

And it's with the latter that Aiche has chosen to partner with for her next venture. Rihanna (who is a fan of Aiche's bodychains) and Aiche have joined forces to launch a set of flash tattoos (aka festival fashion's new favorite staple) that speak to both Rihanna's badass #badgalriri nature and Aiche's whimsical designs.

"Creating the tattoos was a really collaborative process between Rihanna and myself, which we feel is so evident in the final designs. There are gothic tattoos, but then we mixed in lots of dantier pieces for layering that are reminiscent of the way we stack our jewelry," Aiche says. "The process was so much fun we decided to make another round, as well. Something a little softer and sexier with some unexpected inspiration. Stay tuned!"

Courtesy

The result is a seven-sheet pack chock full of temporary tats, including chokers, designs for the knuckle and cuticle, and DIY nameplates, that easily lend themselves to mixing and matching, and stacking—not unlike RiRi's own personal jewelry style. The sets come in gold and black, and they're both available for $27 at jacquieaiche.com. We can't wait to see what this duo comes up with next!

RELATED: Rihanna Goes Glam Courtside at Game 1 of the NBA Finals