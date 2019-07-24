Rihanna Found Her Baby Doppelgänger and She's Shook

It's not the latest FaceApp craze playing tricks. Rihanna actually found her twin on Instagram — and she happens to be a little girl. Everything from the expression to the attitude it 100% Riri, which is exactly why Rihanna posted the snapshot to her own feed, writing, "Almost drop my phone. How?"

The snapshot went up on Rihanna's Instagram feed earlier today, though the original photo was posted back on June 16. The little girl in question is the daughter of Brianna, a 25-year-old mother who's all about posting photos of her little girl, who just happens to bear an uncanny resemblance to one of the most famous people in the entire world. Brianna's public account, @iambriakay_, has more than 38,000 followers, with the number climbing even higher with Rihanna's post. When she's not showing off her Rihanna-lookalike daughter, Brianna's feed is full of the usual: nail art, memes, and amazing OOTDs.

According to Comments by Celebs, the similarities were so striking that even Snoop Dogg took notice, writing, "When did you have a baby." Priyanka Chopra added, "Wow?!"

It's not the first time Rihanna's managed to catch wind of a doppelgänger. Back in 2017, beauty guru Patrick Starr teamed up with Andele Lara, who looked just like Rihanna, too. Lara is actually a blogger — Starr partnered with her to produce a Fenty Beauty video. The issue of her looking like Rihanna has come up so much that, according to Elle, Lara had included this disclaimer on her own now-defunct website: "I've never had a career of being a 'Rihanna Look Alike' – Yes, there is a little resemblance to Rihanna but NO; I am NOT a Rihanna lookalike."