Rihanna Confirmed This Controversial Shoe Trend Is Here to Stay

Sometimes rules are set only to be broken — at least, according to Rihanna.

On Saturday night, the singer defied not one, but two, fashion no-nos while attending the Porcelain Ball in New York City. More than a month after Labor Day, RiRi not only stepped out wearing head-to-toe white, but she also opted for a controversial choice in footwear: high-heeled flip flops.

Image zoom Gotham/Getty Images

Rihanna accessorized her white vinyl Alex Perry dress with a box-shaped clutch in a similar shade, layers of diamonds, and a pair of thong sandal stilettos that expertly matched her pedicure.

The heeled flip flop trend was huge in the '90s and early '00s, however, it made an unexpected comeback this summer when celebrities — including Kendall Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski, and Katie Holmes — began sporting the look.

Offering a modern upgrade to the otherwise "ugly" shoe silhouette, Rihanna opted for a sleek heel and an additional strap with her sandals, which prevented them from appearing out-dated.

Now, with Rihanna' stamp of approval, it looks like this trend knows no bounds.