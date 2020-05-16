Rihanna's Quarantine Outfit Is Just as Glam as You'd Expect
So. Many. Diamonds.
After weeks of being stuck in quarantine, even the most style-savvy celebs have succumbed to wearing sweatpants while self-isolating at home, but Rihanna is still holding strong.
Sharing a glimpse into her life on lockdown, the beauty mogul posted a video on Instagram of herself casually whipping of a plate seafood pasta in the most luxurious outfit imaginable. As she showcased her culinary skills in the kitchen, Rihanna opted for a lace catsuit underneath a slinky black bathrobe.
She accessorized with diamond bracelets and rings, as well as layers of pearl necklaces.
Further into the clip, Rihanna shed the robe, and put on a pair of chic sunglasses from her Fenty collection while lounging on the couch. "The Jet Blacks are for life, but this Milky Way is sumn sexy," she captioned her post, in reference to the various styles of the shades. Continuing to the display the versatility of her work-from-home wardrobe, RiRi threw a bomber jacket over her lingerie for an impromptu twerk session.
Health crisis or not, we can always count on Rihanna to bring her fashion A game — and the sexy for that matter.