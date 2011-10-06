Rihanna Gets Sexy for Armani: See the Video!

Courtesy of Armani
Caitlin Petreycik
Oct 06, 2011 @ 1:30 pm

[vodpod id=Video.15514326&w=640&h=385&fv=%26rel%3D]

Rihanna gets undressed for Armani Underwear and Armani Jeans in this simmering new campaign video, which was just released on the label's relaunched website Armani.com. Set to the tune of her song "Skin," the pop star slips tight jeans and a leather jacket over her lacy lingerie in the back of her car. After stepping out, she strides to the parking garage's elevator—which just happens to be occupied by a sexy stranger. Watch the video above, and see her steamy shots from the campaign in the gallery.

MORE:Awesome Concert Photos!Rafae Nadal’s Steamy Armani AdsCharlene Wittstock’s Armani Wedding Gown

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!