Rihanna Gets Sexy for Armani: See the Video!

Rihanna gets undressed for Armani Underwear and Armani Jeans in this simmering new campaign video, which was just released on the label's relaunched website Armani.com. Set to the tune of her song "Skin," the pop star slips tight jeans and a leather jacket over her lacy lingerie in the back of her car. After stepping out, she strides to the parking garage's elevator—which just happens to be occupied by a sexy stranger. Watch the video above, and see her steamy shots from the campaign in the gallery.

