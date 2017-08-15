Rihanna Is Now Selling a Collection of Socks Featuring Her Most Iconic Looks

If you needed another way to pay homage to Bad Girl RiRi and her portfolio of fire fashion moments, look no further, because now you can wear her most iconic ensembles on your feet. Yes, Rihanna just dropped a new collection of socks by Fenty for Stance, and they’re covered in her most iconic looks.

"To be an icon, you have to dress like one. No one rewrites the rules of style quite like Rihanna. Music’s original Bad Gal knows creativity is the boldest form of rebellion and she lets her style call the shots," Stance explains.

Mike Coppola/Getty

One box set, the “Rihanna Award Show Box,” comes with two pairs of socks covered in two of her most show-stopping red carpet looks: One is her Adam Selman Swarovski crystal dress from the 2014 CFDA Awards. The other is the canary yellow Guo Pei gown with a massive train that she wore to the 2015 Met Gala.

Courtesy

The other box set, the “Rihanna Music Video Box,” is a tribute to her “most incredible and uncommonly cool outfits from her music videos,” according to Stance. One of those looks is the red lip, bra, and denim shorts from her “Pour It Up” video, while the other is the striped look that she wore in “Work.”

Courtesy

Both box sets are now available online at stance.com for $48 each, so you can wear your love for your queen on your feet.