Rihanna Wears $1800 Teddy Bear Hoodie of Her Own Design to Work, Work, Work

Rihanna has officially been spotted on the set of the upcoming movie, Ocean's 8, and we're counting down the days until its release in June 2018.

RiRi joined fellow castmates Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, and Helena Bonham Carter in New York City on Tuesday one-upping everyone's on-point coat game with a fur pullover of her own design, from the Fenty x PUMA fall 2016 collection ($1,800; puma.com). The "Work" singer paired her seriously comfy-looking half-zip with a black shirt, black pants, and faded Timberlands ($170; nordstrom.com). Mindy Kaling, Anne Hathaway, and Nora Lum (aka, rapper Awkwafina) have yet to be spotted on set with the rest of the cast, but we're sure it's only a matter of time until they are.

Gary Ross of the Hunger Games franchise is directing the film, and Steven Soderbergh, director of the the Ocean's trilogy is serving as a producer. According to Entertainment Weekly, Ross has said Ocean's 8 will be "very much an extension and a continuation" of the previous films.

Guess that means the ladies will be taking on a heist of their own! No details on the plot of the movie have been leaked, so we're not exactly sure what they'll be robbing, but we'll have fun watching them do so whether it's a bank, a casino, or something else entirely.