Rihanna's New Fashion Line Is Making History in More Than One Way

Rihanna was sorely missed at this year's Met Gala, but apparently, she was too busy getting ready to make history.

According to the New York Times, Rihanna is teaming up with LVMH — the luxury conglomerate that's home to Dior, Givenchy, Celine, and Louis Vuitton — for a fashion brand called Fenty Maison that will include ready-to-wear, shoes and accessories.

Rihanna has collaborated with big brands like Puma and Manolo Blahnik in the past, but this new collaboration is a huge, history-making deal. Rihanna will become the first woman to create an original brand at LVMH, the first woman of color at the top of an LVMH maison, and her line will be the first new house created by the group since Christian Lacroix in 1987.

“Everybody knows Rihanna as a wonderful singer, but through our partnership at Fenty Beauty, I discovered a true entrepreneur, a real C.E.O. and a terrific leader,” Bernard Arnault, the chairman of LVMH, said a statement to the Times. Since 2017, Fenty has partnered with LVMH to create and distribute Rihanna’s beauty line.

Now, Rihanna joins the likes of designers such as Hedi Slimane, Nicolas Ghesquière, and Marc Jacobs, who have all worked with LVMH.

“Designing a line like this with LVMH is an incredibly special moment for us,” Rihanna said in the statement. “Mr. Arnault has given me a unique opportunity to develop a fashion house in the luxury sector, with no artistic limits. I couldn’t imagine a better partner both creatively and business-wise, and I’m ready for the world to see what we have built together.”

The first products, according to the Times, will be unveiled in "a few weeks."

RELATED: Is This Why Rihanna Wasn't at the Met Gala?

If Fenty Beauty and her lingerie line, Savage, are anything to go by, Fenty Maison will likely be inclusive of a diverse set of customers — and will have us pulling out all of our wallets.