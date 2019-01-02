Rihanna’s New Fenty Beauty Concealer Comes in 50 Shades

Image zoom fentybeauty/Instagram

Rihanna's Fenty Pro Filt'r Foundation literally transformed the makeup industry. With 40 inclusive shades to choose from, Pro Filt'r set the standard in terms of what's acceptable from a foundation: There should be a match for every skin tone, and the formula should actually perform. Now, Rihanna and Fenty Beauty are bringing the same set of requirements to a different category: Liquid concealer.

On Jan. 11, Fenty Beauty will launch Pro Filt’r Instant Retouch Concealer. Staying true to the brand's roots, the new lightweight concealer will be offered in an impressive and truly groundbreaking 50 shades. Up until now, the brand's only concealer was the Match Stix, a multitasking cream-based product meant to be used for concealing and contouring.

While we've yet to try the new formula, the $26 tube is said to be incredibly long-wearing, sweat-resistant, creaseproof, and will have a creamy consistency that covers up blemishes and dark circles alike. Like the brand's foundation, it provides a soft matte finish, which gives your skin a more natural look while still controlling shine.

In a tutorial explaining the new product, Rihanna said that if you know your Pro Filt'r Foundation shade, there will be a corresponding concealer shade, so you don't have to stress about figuring out which one is best for you.

Along with the new concealer, Fenty is giving the world 10 more shades of the Pro Filt'r Foundation and another brand new product that completes a flawless skin look: the Pro Filt’r Instant Retouch Setting Powder. The translucent powder, which will be available in eight different shades and will retail for $32 each, reduces shine, brightens, and extends the wear of makeup.

All of the new launches will officially launch in Sephora stores and online at sephora.com and fentybeauty.com on Jan. 11, 2019.