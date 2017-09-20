Rihanna Looks Like a Modern-Day Princess in This Fully Tulle Dress

Rihanna’s style may be the most unpredictable of any celeb. Just when you think you have her fashion M.O. down pat, she goes and totally changes up her style, from edgy and menswear-inspired one day to girly and frilly the next. In London on Tuesday, RiRi’s feminine side was riding high.

The brains behind Fenty Beauty stepped out for her collection's launch party at Harvey Nichols during London Fashion Week looking like the princess of a 2017 fairytale in a light purple tulle Molly Goddard dress with a strapless neckline and an A-line silhouette. The princess dress even came with a matching shawl, making it all the more worthy of music royalty.

Rihanna added on a pair of strappy sandals and chunky Chopard jewels, completing the look with a high ponytail and purple-toned makeup, including highlighter, eyeshadow, and lipstick courtesy of her new line.

Rihanna isn’t the only fan of her new makeup collection: Fenty Beauty is getting rave reviews and praise for its large range of foundation shades.

