Rihanna Pairs Eclectic Prints Like No Other While in New York City

James Devaney/GC Images
Isabel Jones
Oct 19, 2016 @ 2:00 pm

In a New York minute, everything (about Rihanna’s outfit) can change.

The Anti singer stepped out for dinner at Nobu Fifty Seven on Tuesday evening wearing a bold mixed pattern look—a stark departure from the skirt-over-shirt trend she demoed that afternoon.

Bad gal RiRi lit up the N.Y.C. streets in a pair of wide-leg Dries Van Noten leopard-print pants ($635; barneys.com) and a navy pinstripe Dion Lee halter top with cutout arm and shoulder detailing that created an independent cuff effect ($390; forward.com).

The 28-year-old paired her eclectic outfit with a set of white pumps and added to the mélange of prints with a boxy Louis Vuitton handbag. RiRi wore her hair in loose waves and gave her dinner-time look an extra hint of pizazz with a deep red lip and a set of large gold hoop earrings.

In true Rihanna fashion, the singer’s outfit artfully laid bare several of her tattoos: the decorative partial sleeve on her right wrist and the calligraphy that lines her right shoulder.

Who else but Rihanna could possibly pull this look off? All hail Queen Ri.

