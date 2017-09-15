Rihanna Stuns in Dramatic Black Gown at Her 3rd Annual Diamond Ball

When Rihanna hosts an event, she brings her A game. The singer and Fenty founder arrived Cipriani Wall Street in New York City on Thursday night for her 3rd annual Diamond Ball to benefit her charity, the Clara Lionel Foundation, and she looked gorgeous.

For her big event, Rihanna wore a black off-the-shoulder high-low gown from Ralph & Russo Couture. In a somewhat unusual move, she paired the dress with sheer tights, but it only made her eye-catching ensemble that much more dramatic. The R&B star accessorized her look with strappy sandals, and in true Rihanna form, a lot of diamonds. She wore a two-tiered choker that perfectly accented the gown.

Rihanna kept her beauty look simple, wearing her long hair down in waves and opting for a strong eye makeup look and glossy lips.

VIDEO: See Rihanna's Changing Beauty Looks

The star-studded affair brought together celebrities like Emily Ratajakowski and Calvin Harris, but the people we expect Rihanna was most excited to have on hand was her family, who attended the ball with her.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

RELATED: See All of the Stars Who Attended Rihanna’s 3rd Annual Diamond Ball

We have a feeling her third time hosting the event will be very, very special.