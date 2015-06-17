This Is How Rihanna Rocks a Denim Dress

If there was an award for sartorial unpredictability, it would, without a doubt, go to Rihanna. She has graced every major red carpet event in everything, from a princess-like frou-frou cupcake Giambattista Valli Haute Couture dress to a scandalously sheer fishnet Adam Selman creation that featured 216,000 Swarovski crystals—and nothing else.

So of course only #badgalriri could take something as classic and timeless as a denim dress and give it a high-fashion spin (granted, the dress itself falls on the luxe end). At the Dior fall 2015 repeat show in Tokyo, Rihanna, who was clad in head-to-toe Dior, elevated an embroidered short-sleeve denim frock with oversize shades, a selection of Dior Fine Jewelry, a purse that she clutched in her grip, and cool lace-up booties. It's a look that perfectly encapsulates relaxed glamour.

And if anything has RiRi's stamp of approval, we want in on it. That's why we rounded up five denim dresses that we can wear all summer long.

Courtesy

Shop the pieces (from top): Gap, $70; gap.com. Topshop, $68; topshop.com. Mango, $70; mango.com. Zara, $50; zara.com. See by Chloe, $355; net-a-porter.com.

