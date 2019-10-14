Rihanna Defended a Writer Who Didn't Prepare Questions Ahead of Their Interview

Rihanna's latest Vogue profile garnered some controversy last week — not over the photos or anything the pop star said, but over the writer's admission that she had not prepared any questions for their interview. And now, Rihanna has graciously stepped forward to defend the interviewer.

Though fans and other journalists were appalled that Vogue writer Abby Aguirre failed to write out questions for Rihanna, of all people, the singer herself called it "gangster" of Aguirre to show up unprepared (due to time constraints) and wing the interview.

“No, no, no, no. That’s gangster," she told WWD. "For you to get a call the day before being like, ‘Hey, Rihanna’s in L.A., you wanna do this?’ And show up on the dime and write an incredible article that I’m really proud of and enjoyed reading? She’s badass for that."

In the interview, Aguirre had admitted that due to the interview having been moved up at the last minute, she didn't have time to put together questions to Rihanna.

"Normally I bring a list of questions, but I didn’t have time to prepare one, which I make a split-second decision to confess," Aguirre had written. "'I’m winging it, so you have to help me,' I say nervously. Rihanna flashes a grin that is somehow both reassuring and mischievous. 'Aren’t we all?' she says."

Aguirre subsequently faced backlash from people on Twitter, and defended herself online, clarifying that she did do research for the piece. "I was driving to Trader Joe's in sweatpants when I got the call and literally had to flip a bitch," she tweeted. "I research my subjects to death. *Especially* Rihanna. I appreciate the anger behind the reaction. But this is a misunderstanding, for which I take full responsibility."

I did prepare, genius. Read the whole piece and use your fucking brain. https://t.co/ANVLjFQw9a — Abby Aguirre (@abby_aguirre) October 12, 2019

Thankfully, her subject seems to have understood. "If you don’t have to prepare, girl, you’re gangster," Rihanna told WWD.

May we all have the grace and chill of Rihanna.