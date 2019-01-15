Rihanna Is Suing Her Father for Exploiting Her Name Without Permission

Thanks to a little beauty brand called Fenty Beauty, as well as an uber successful fashion and lingerie business, the name "Fenty" has become synonymous with the multi-hyphenate music mogul who typically just goes by one name: Rihanna.

But now, the singer's last name is stirring up trouble. On Tuesday, it was revealed that Rihanna is suing her father, Ronald Fenty, as well as a comapny called "Fenty Entertainment" for explointing her name, InStyle has confirmed. In the lawsuit, first obtained and reported on by The Blast, Rihanna claims that her father as well as an individual by the name of Moses Perkins launched Fenty Entertainment and were posing as her agents in order to solicit business.

And these aren't small claims. The Blast reports that the company booked a "$15 million tour in Latin America and two concerts at Staples Center in Los Angeles and T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for $400,000" in her name. Both RiRi and her label, RocNation, claim to have had no knowledge of the bookings.

"Although Mr. Fenty is Rihanna’s father, he does not have, and never has had, authority to act on Rihanna’s behalf," reads the lawsuit, according to The Blast. After cease and desist letters went unanswered, she's now seeking an injunction against Ronald as well as unspecified damages.

This isn't the first time that Rihanna has run into trouble with her dad. She told Oprah in 2012 that she witnessed him beating her mom when she was a child, however she had since reconciled with him. She's posted a few photos with her dad on Instagram, in both 2016 and 2018. Each time she's referenced "home" in the caption.