Rihanna's Feeling Herself in Head-to-Toe Gucci Crystal Bodysuit at Coachella

When it comes to statement-making looks straight off the runway, is there anyone who does it better than Rihanna? We knew the bad gal had a love for all things crystal—how can anyone forget her sheer embellished dress from the 2014 CFDA Awards?—but her latest look at Coachella 2017 weekend one took that sentiment to an entirely new level. And it also rewrote every idea we've had about festival style, by the way.

For her weekend in Indio, Calif., the Bajan beauty looked every bit the superstar she is—slipping on a shimmering catsuit, black platforms, cutoffs, and a logo-emblazoned tank. The look was taken verbatim from Gucci's fall 2017 runway collection. "I can't go home yet, cuz enough people ain't seen my outfit," is how the Bajan beauty captioned her Instagram post in which she was wearing the head-turning ensemble. To be quite honest, we've definitely thought the same thing before, Rih!

Rihanna / Instagram

That wasn't all, as the glimmering all-in-one actually pulls over one's entire head for an "extraterrestrials gone high-fashion" moment. Naturally, Ms. Fenty had to execute that version of the ensemble as well for the 'gram.

phresh out.

Feathers, fringe, denim, crop tops—these are the things we're accustomed to seeing from celebs at Coachella. But Rihanna's getup shows that you can really go for the gusto at whatever festival you're attending in the future. And what's cool about the look is that it still showcases those 'Chella-perfect cut-offs! Pure genius.

A #Gucci logo T-shirt featuring the handwriting of artist @cococapitan worn with bleach washed denim shorts, crystal mesh leggings and top, from the #GucciFW17 collection.

The look was easily one of the most beloved and most re-grammed outfits from the iconic Italian fashion house's fall 2017 assortment. And now, it will literally go down in fashion history with Rihanna wearing it. We're hoping she comes through with another bold ensemble at Coachella Weekend Two and that she wears more of the jaw-dropping getups from the collection as spring rolls on.