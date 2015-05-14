Here's Your First Look at Rihanna's Groundbreaking Dior Campaign

Ever since March when the news broke that Rihanna would star in Christian Dior’s new Secret Garden campaign, we've been waiting with bated breath to see the photos. Our first look is finally here, and the images are completely stunning. The singer debuted the snaps (taken by photographer Steven Klein) on her Instagram account, and teased her starring role in the "Secret Garden IV" video that drops May 18.

Rihanna joins the ranks of Jennifer Lawrence, Charlize Theron, Natalie Portman, Marion Cotillard, and more as faces of the French label, making her part of one elite group. But that's not the only thing groundbreaking about RiRi's campaign—the superstar is also making history as the first black woman to be a brand ambassador for Dior.

RELATED: Jennifer Lawrence Is Named the New Face of Dior Addict

See Rihanna's campaign images and teaser clip—all shot inside Versailles—here:

@Dior x badgalriri x #SecretGarden4Campaign #iHeartDior A photo posted by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on May 13, 2015 at 5:19pm PDT

@Dior #SecretGarden4Campaign Shot by @stevenkleinstudio At the Palace Of Versailles A photo posted by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on May 13, 2015 at 6:23pm PDT

@DIOR x @stevenkleinstudio x #SecretGarden4 A photo posted by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on May 13, 2015 at 6:23pm PDT

@Dior #SecretGarden4 A photo posted by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on May 13, 2015 at 6:24pm PDT

@Dior #SecretGarden4 By @stevenkleinstudio #sneakpeek A video posted by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on May 14, 2015 at 6:44am PDT

PHOTOS: Rihanna's Best Red Carpet Looks Ever