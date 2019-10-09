Rihanna's Childhood Report Card Is the Cutest Thing You'll Read Today

If, for any reason, you've ever had doubts that Rihanna was destined to become a superstar, a little tidbit from her childhood will prove you wrong.

Unsurprisingly, the pop star and Fenty mogul's early report cards paint the picture of someone who was clearly always as iconic as she is today.

In a new interview with Vogue, Rihanna revealed one of her report cards from a grade school teacher back in St. Michael Parish, which will also be featured in her upcoming autobiography.

"Is sure of herself and displays a positive attitude," the report card read. "Is friendly and takes a leading role in group activities. Is very alert and observant of her environment. Expresses her ideas clearly and intelligently. Is very relaxed in acting out her ideas. Movement is well coordinated. Enjoys rhythms & singing. Is beginning to show shape and form in her drawing."

Self-assured, intelligent, and enjoys rhythm and singing? Yep, sounds about right.

Image zoom Han Myung-Gu/Getty Images

Elsewhere in the interview, Rihanna discussed her rumored boyfriend, businessman Hassan Jameel, telling Vogue, "Yeah, I’m dating. I’m actually in an exclusive relationship for quite some time, and it’s going really well, so I’m happy." When asked if she wants kids, she replied, "Without a doubt."

When it comes to her long-awaited music, however, there were fewer details. She mentioned an upcoming collaboration with musician Lil Nas X, but said it "may not even be with music," and while she didn't give any details about the release of her ninth album, she told the magazine she's in the "discovery stage" for her tenth.

When asked directly about the release date of the next album, Rihanna was quick to acknowledge the fervor of her fan base, the Navy.

“No, oh my God, they’re gonna kill you for that! And they’re going to kill me more!" she said about her devoted fans. "I’m talking the Navy—my scary fans. But they’ve earned it. They got me here."