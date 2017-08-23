$1 to Rihanna’s Foundation Could Get You Entry to Her Diamond Ball

Rihanna sure knows how to shine bright like a diamond, and she's passing along tips.

The singer's charity, the Clara Lionel Foundation (CLF), kicked off a new fundraising campaign on Tuesday called "The Dollar Campaign," and if you contribute, you just might get to attend the star's fancy ball alongside celebrities.

"The Dollar Campaign" is raising money to pay for bricks, school fees, and supplies for a school in Malawi, Africa, but they need your help. As if that isn't enough incentive to contribute, they're also giving away tickets to the CLF's Diamond Ball on Sept. 14 to everyone who donates now through Sept. 5.

The CLF holds the Diamond Ball every year, and this year's event in New York City will be hosted by Dave Chappelle and include Kendrick Lamar and Calvin Harris. A winner who donates to "The Dollar Campaign" will get two gala tickets, hotel accommodations, and airfare, which is a pretty sweet deal if you ask us.

If you're jumping for a chance to be part of the fun, you can support "The Dollar Campaign" (and try for those Diamond Ball tickets) by going here to donate. Best of luck!