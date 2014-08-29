Rihanna Brightens Up the Italian Coast in Two Colorful Bikinis

Rihanna is soaking up the last few days of summer in the best way possible: by vacationing with friends in Italy. The singer has been spending some time in the coastal town of Ponza, where she's been yachting, snorkeling, and just generally living it up. And in typical Rihanna fashion, she's been lighting up the town with her clothes, this time in the form of two bright bikinis. Rihanna took to Twitter to post photos from her enviable trip. In the first, the singer is seen wearing a sparkling pink top and orange bottoms while checking out her surrounding with a pair of binoculars (above).

Went snorkeling by old pirate caves pic.twitter.com/IWRhkUf4xF — Rihanna (@rihanna) August 28, 2014

Rihanna later showed off her toned physique in a yellow and orang neoprene halter bikini by Australian swimwear designer N.L.P. while snorkeling. She paired the sporty two-piece with a white canvas cap.

