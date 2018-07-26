Rihanna Just Gave This Trendy Haircut Her Stamp of Approval

You saw Rihanna wear yellow highlighter and shimmery body oil, so you went out and bought those two exact Fenty Beauty products. Now, the singer is about to convince you to go ahead and get what's being dubbed as "the haircut of the summer."

Following Alicia Keys's angled bob reveal on Instagram this week, RiRi is the latest celeb who's chopped off all of her hair into this trending length. The singer revealed her new look in her Instagram Stories, but you might not have even noticed the new hairstyle on your first glance. Her blue cat-eye sunglasses and her Candy Apple Red bra from the Savage x Fenty line are kind of hard to ignore.

badgalriri/Instagram.com

RELATED: Alicia Keys Is the Latest Celebrity to Get This Trending Short Haircut

Rihanna's take on the bob seems to be tapered and textured at the ends with a side-swept part for added volume, and it's shorter than the grown-out lob the singer was last seen with at the Louis Vuitton Menswear fashion show in Paris at the beginning of the summer.

VIDEO: Right Now: Rihanna on Her New Savage x Fenty Lingerie Line

Considering the bob just got Rihanna's stamp of approval, you can expect to see it everywhere throughout the rest of the summer—and yes, into fall.