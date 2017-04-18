Rihanna Worked a Bedazzled Surgical Mask at Coachella

If you thought Rihanna's crystal Gucci bodysuit was the only statement-making look she wore to Coachella, think again.

There were definitely some epic Instagram photos and notable street style outfits to come out of weekend one of the annual music festival, but the "Needed Me" singer's latest might take the cake. The bad gal herself took to social media early this morning to post a snap of herself in what can only be deemed a wow-worthy ensemble, which came complete with a bedazzled surgical mask that she paired with a Matthew Adams Dolan off-the-shoulder denim jacket and floor-sweeping pants that featured daring slits at the front. She completed her look with thigh-high white leather boots.

"When you came dressed to be team turtle at the @kendricklamar show! #Chella17 #had2bethere," the superstar captioned an image of herself in the number.

Over the weekend, Rihanna shared a 'gram of herself rocking another face-covering look—the aforementioned Gucci bodysuit that debuted during their fall 2017 runway show just a few short months ago. She paired the shimmering piece with a logo tank top, cutoff jean shorts, and black platforms all by the brand.

If anyone can make a these larger-than-life outfits work, it's Rihanna.