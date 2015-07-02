Rihanna's "BBHMM" Music Video Arrives—It's Intense, Graphic, and NSFW

When Rihanna released a teaser from her "Bitch Better Have My Money" music video at last weekend's BET Awards, she provided a brief glimpse at a film noir–tinged femme fatale universe. Well, the wait for the full version is now over: The singer released the official video late Wednesday night and there's no doubt that this'll be one of the most talked-about videos of the year.

The intense music video is absolutely NSFW and features explicit language, nudity, and violent scenes. Rihanna, who was just named the bestselling digital singles artist of all time by the Recording Industry Association of America, directed the seven-minute short with Megaforce.

The scene opens with a beautiful woman getting dressed in a luxurious apartment. She then gets kidnapped by Rihanna and her girl crew, who subsequently torture the victim using various gruesome methods. Watch the NSFW video here to see how things play out for yourself.

