Rihanna Pairs a Puffer Coat with an Ab-Baring Bandeau Top and We're Digging It
Well hello there, Rihanna! The bad gal—who is in Paris preparing for her upcoming Fashion Week debut—stepped out in the City of Light Monday night wearing a particularly revealing ensemble.
RiRi donned an ultra-teeny off-the-shoulder bandeau top with a furry white stripe that showed off her lean midriff and signature rib cage tattoo for her high-style night on the town. The Grammy winner paired the skimpy top with a high-waist paisley pencil skirt and a crushed velvet puffer coat hanging from her elbows. Furry Aquazurra sandals ($895; saksfifthavenue.com), a classic Louis Vuitton box bag, and oversize hoop earring finished her purposefully mismatched look, while a slicked back hairstyle and modest makeup gave the ensemble a chic, timeless vibe.
Rihanna's spring/summer 2017 Fenty Puma by Rihanna collection will debut at Paris Fashion Week tomorrow, Wednesday, Sept. 28. "It's a dream for me to be able to present my second collection of Fenty Puma by Rihanna in Paris," Rihanna said in a press release, "I approached this season very differently and felt the theme and concept was best suited for one of my favorite cities, Paris."
You can tune in for RiRi's PFW debut on Tidal—the service is streaming the show to Tidal members and non-members alike on fenty.tidal.com. We can't wait.