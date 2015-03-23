Rihanna and Jennifer Lopez Opt for Sweet Pastels at the Premiere for Home

Spring has sprung! At least if Rihanna’s and Jennifer Lopez’s latest looks are anything to go by. Both ladies worked pretty pastels at the L.A. premiere of their new Dreamworks animated film, Home.

Making her way down the purple carpet, Rihanna eschewed short hemlines in favor of an ankle-grazing satin dress in powder pink, featuring an embroidered bodice, low back, and full skirt. She added a polished finish with pointed Dior pumps, Neil Lane jewelry, a voluminous topknot, bold dark lips, and a matching manicure.

Meanwhile, Lopez, who attended the movie with her adorable 7-year-old twins Max and Emme in tow, wore a skater-style ice blue mini by Zuhair Murad. The intricate style featured all-over embroidery and sheer detail across the decolletage. She finished the look with glossy bouncy waves, shimmering metallic eyes and equally sparkly pointed pumps. Divine!

It was a big night for Rihanna, the voice of the movie's 11-year-old lead, Tip, a girl who teams up with a friendly alien named Oh (voiced by Big Bang Theory’s Jim Parsons) after his alien race invades Earth. The “FourFiveSeconds” singer also provided several new songs for the film's soundtrack, which features a track by Lopez.

Home hits theaters on March 27.

