Rihanna and Dior’s Collaboration Is Going to Take Over Your Instagram

Graphic tees that make a statement are in, so why not wear the Dior version?

For her spring-summer 2017 debut as the fashion house’s creative director, Maria Grazia Chiuri sent models down the runway in white T-shirts with a punch. The “We Should All Be Feminists” version took over our Instagram feed and, because she’s badass, fell into the hands of the original bad girl herself, Rihanna.

Estrop/Getty

Now, Dior is adding fuel to the tee fire (see Prabal Gurung’s empowering version) by teaming up with Rihanna’s Clara Lionel Foundation. Basically, if you purchase the shirt inside a Dior boutique (another excuse to peruse the store) or at dior.com though May 15, a portion of the proceeds will benefit the philanthropic organisation, which helps children and teachers empowered through education.

I ❤️️@dior A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jan 22, 2017 at 6:31am PST

Fashion for a cause? We’re in. The shirt’s message stems from Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s TEDx talk and essay pushed Chiuri to do more. “My position in a house as influential as Dior, but also my role as a mother, reminds me every day of my responsibilities and the importance of my actions," Chiuri said in a statement.