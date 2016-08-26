Rihanna Shows Off Her Abs in an All-Black Outfit During an Outing in N.Y.C.
Rihanna could take a bedsheet, wear it as a dress, and make it look totally chic. The "Work" singer was spotted during a makeup-free outing in N.Y.C. Thursday, sporting black leggings, a black bralette, and her black Fenty x Puma mesh sneakers ($180; nordstrom.com). Rihanna, who is in the Big Apple on break from her Anti World Tour, is being honored at for the MTV Video Music Awards this Sunday.
The 28-year old was seen stepping into her car in the casual cool outfit, sporting a sleek top knot bun, a chunky gold necklace reading "FENTY," and holding a black-and-white checkered bag. The star's tattoos and toned abs were on full display as she cooled off with a drink in the New York heat.
Rihanna, who is set to perform alongside Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj, Britney Spears, Nick Jonas, and more, will be receiving the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at Sunday's MTV VMAs.
The Queen of Cool has been killing the street style game during her stay in New York, and we can't wait to see what she steps out in next!