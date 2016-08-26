Rihanna could take a bedsheet, wear it as a dress, and make it look totally chic. The "Work" singer was spotted during a makeup-free outing in N.Y.C. Thursday, sporting black leggings, a black bralette, and her black Fenty x Puma mesh sneakers ($180; nordstrom.com). Rihanna, who is in the Big Apple on break from her Anti World Tour, is being honored at for the MTV Video Music Awards this Sunday.