Ricky's NYC to Open 100 New Stores!

The quirky cosmetics retailer Ricky’s NYC is expanding! The store that houses neon hair extensions, fashion tape, countless nail polishes, endless shampoos, and even outrageous Halloween costumes under its roof, just announced plans to go west, and will open over 100 locations in the next five years, WWD reports. (There are already over 25 stores in New York.) Boston and Los Angeles are just a few of the cities getting Ricky’s mall shops in the future. Fun! Tell us: Where do you get your beauty finds?

