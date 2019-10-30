Ricky Martin and Husband Jwan Yosef Welcome Baby No. 4

And that makes four. Ricky Martin and his husband, artist Jwan Yosef, welcomed a new son into the fold, baby Renn. Martin announced the big news on Instagram with a sweet photo fo the newborn in his arms.

"Our son Renn Martin-Yosef was born," he wrote alongside the snapshot, which featured huge smiles from the duo of proud dads.

Martin was a little more festive in his Storiy, where he added a baby emoji and a party emoji, though the photo was the same sweet image. Renn joins an already impressive family, which includes big brothers Matteo and Valentino, both 11, and older sister, Lucia, who is only 10 months old.

Martin revealed that he and Yosef were expecting another child last month when the attended the Human Rights Campaign National Dinner in Washington, D.C. While he accepted an award, he let everyone in on the big news.

"My husband Jwan, I love you, my beautiful twins, Valentino and Matteo, they're also here, I love you with all my heart, you're my strength, you inspire me every day, you motivate me to keep doing what I'm doing and you guys are amazing kids," he said. "You guys are amazing. I love you. And by the way, I have to announce that we are pregnant. We are waiting. I love big families."

Big families means that more kids could be on the way for the superstar. Last year when he attended the Golden Globes, Martin also mentioned the fact that he wants more kids. Though he may have been exaggerating just a little bit when it comes to exactly how many he'd like, he says that it's all about the timing. At the time, he said that he was just too busy.

"I want four more pairs of twins. I would love to have a big family, but there's a lot going on at this moment, a lot of work,” he said, according to People. "It's a lot going on so we’re going to put things in order first and then we are going to get ready for many more kids."