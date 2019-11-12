Remember When Ricky Gervais Absolutely Dragged Angelina Jolie At the Golden Globes?

Unlike the Emmys and the Oscars, the Golden Globes are going to maintain the tradition of having a host for the ceremony, and they've chosen Ricky Gervais for the fifth (and final) time.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced Tuesday that Gervais will return to host the Globes, after having done so in 2010, 2011, 2012, and 2016. Given that the HFPA clearly seems to love him, it's perhaps not a surprise that he's been asked to return. But his reputation for roasting celebrities and telling off-color jokes might make him seem like an odd choice as M.C. for such a star-studded event.

Take, for example, the time he dragged Angelina Jolie at the 2011 Golden Globes. To be fair, he dragged everyone, but zeroed in on Jolie and her movie, The Tourist, during a bit in his opening monologue.

"It was a big year for 3D movies — Toy Story, Despicable Me, Tron — seems like everything this year was three-dimensional, except the characters in The Tourist," he said to scattered laughter in the audience. "I feel bad about that joke, because I'm jumping on the bandwagon, I haven't even seen The Tourist. Who has? But it must be good, because it was nominated."

The 2010 movie, starring Jolie and Johnny Depp, was nominated for Best Picture: Musical or Comedy, despite it being a romantic thriller, and also garnered acting nominations for Jolie and Depp.

"I'd like to quash this ridiculous rumor going around that the only reason The Tourist was nominated was so the Hollywood Foreign Press could hang out with Johnny Depp and Angelina Jolie," he continued. "That is not the only reason. They also accepted bribes."

Gervais didn't stop there — he extended the bit into his opening monologue when hosting the following year, when he introduced Depp as a presenter.

"This time last year, our first presenter was the biggest movie star on the planet. But I insulted his film The Tourist, causing his career to plummet so far that he was forced to work with me on my new show, Life's Too Short," he said.

He then asked Depp if he had actually seen The Tourist yet, causing the actor to jokingly chase him off the stage.

Aside from roasting celebrities, though, Gervais may seem an odd choice for host in 2019 after making transphobic jokes about Caitlyn Jenner in his Netflix special just last year. After all, earlier this year, Kevin Hart stepped down from Oscar hosting duties over outcry about his previous homophobic jokes.

One thing's for certain: Gervais's final turn as host probably won't be boring, at the very least.