At 69, Richard Gere Will Reportedly Become a Dad Again

We recently learned that the average age of first-time mothers has climbed, and the same can be said for first-time dads. And though he already has a kid, Richard Gere is truly pushing the needle with his latest news: the soon-to-be 69-year-old star is going to once again become a father.

According to Spanish outlet ABC, the Pretty Woman actor and his new wife Alejandra Silva, 35, are expecting. Gere has an 18-year-old son with ex-wife Carey Lowell and Silva has a 5-year-old son from her previous marriage. Last week, Carrie Underwood (also pregnant) made waves after implying that age 35 is too old to have kids so … that evidently is not true for other celebrities. Gere’s rep did not immediately respond to InStyle’s request for confirmation.

Juan Naharro Gimenez/Getty Images

After dating since 2014, Gere and his publicist wife married in a civil ceremony in early April and later celebrated their love at a party in New York City in May. Previously, she’s talked about falling in love with the handsome actor. “I was a little lost, without light, and knowing him gave meaning to my life,” she told Hola!. “It was feeling that someone was reaching out and showing me my true path.”

Ready for a throwback? Gere’s first wife was none other than Cindy Crawford from 1991 to 1995, and he later wed and divorced Carey Lowell.

RELATED: Eva Longoria Just Made Her First Red Carpet Appearance in Months

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter last year, Gere commented on his removed presence in Tinseltown, theorizing that the Chinese market isn’t interested in seeing him on screen, and he’s therefore lost roles. Don’t worry, though, he can afford appearances in smaller films because apparently the guy is rolling in dough.

“I was successful enough in the last three decades that I can afford to do these [smaller films] now,” he said.

Lucky baby!