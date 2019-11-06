Richard Gere and His Wife Alejandra Silva Are Expecting

Back in February, Richard Gere and his wife, Alejandra Silva, welcomed their son Alexander. Now, just nine months later, People reports that the couple is expecting a second child.

Both Gere and Silva have children from previous relationships. Gere shares a son, Homer James Jigme, with his ex-wife Carey Lowell. Silva also has a son, Albert from her last marriage. People notes that the two have known each other for more than a decade, but only started dating back in 2014. When Silva announced her pregnancy with Alexander, she did it in a big way: an Instagram post that featured the Dalai Lama. While that post has been removed from her feed, Silva wrote, "We couldn’t announce it before telling HH Dalai Lama," alongside the photo.

“I have found the quiet and happy life that I have always sought,” Gere told Hola!.

Image zoom Jim Spellman/Getty Images

Back in 2018, a source close to the couple told the magazine that they were happy to be leading a more low-key lifestyle together. Gere's relationship with Silva has stayed mainly out of the spotlight in comparison with his past romances with Cindy Crawford and Lowell, who starred in License to Kill.

"They're so comfortable with each other, have fun together and are looking forward to their future together," the source explained. Another source close to Gere echoed the sentiment, saying, "has been much happier in this half of his life because he is settled, confident and doing what he likes."