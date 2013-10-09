Richard Chai Designs His First-Ever Jewelry Collection for JewelMint

Image zoom Couresy Photo (5)

Richard Chai is bringing his modern and architectural aesthetic to JewelMint! The CFDA award-winning designer teamed up with the e-retailer to create his first-ever jewelry collection inspired by nature -- think branches and rain. “It's always interesting to mix my creative ideas with specialists in their respective fields," Chai told InStyle.com exclusively. "It leads to dynamic results.” And this collaboration is no exception! The collection features a range of accessories from necklaces to rings all featuring bright sapphire stones offset by hammered silver settings. “I always like the idea of contrasts,” he continued. “The idea of the sapphire stones makes the collection more precious, so to offset that, I wanted to distress the metal.” Visit jewelmint.com to start shopping pieces from the limited-edition collection, including the Rain Earrings ($30), the Branch Necklace ($30), the Spiral Ring ($30), and the Rain Lariat Necklace ($60).

