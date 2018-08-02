Kim Kardashian's Fave Designer Just Gave This Iconic Logo a Major Makeover

The fashion world was shook in March when it was announced that Riccardo Tisci, Givenchy’s former creative director, would replace Burberry’s Chief creative officer Christoper Bailey.

The KardashianJenners & Wests now that Riccardo Tisci is the new Chief Creative Officer at @Burberry

Five months later, the jaws of designer-clad shoppers are dropping once more.

On Thursday morning, Tisci unveiled a new monogram and logo for the iconic brand. Renowned for its beige plaids and quintessential, buttoned-up London style, Burberry’s new designs pay homage to the house’s roots.

Revealed in an email exchange between Tisci and designer Peter Saville, the new look was inspired by “a logo from 1908 and a Thomas Burberry Monogram.”

A conversation between #PeterSaville and #RiccardoTisci A post shared by Burberry (@burberry) on Aug 2, 2018 at 2:29am PDT

The finished product includes a block letter Burberry logo and an interlocking orange T and white B (Thomas Burberry) pattern splayed across a beige background.

Thank you #petersaville #newera A post shared by Riccardo Tisci (@riccardotisci17) on Aug 2, 2018 at 2:57am PDT

Burberry’s revamp is hardly the first of its kind. Though Business of Fashion reports that Burberry’s logo hasn’t undergone changes in nearly two decades, other luxury houses have eagerly modernized their look in years past, including Calvin Klein and Balenciaga.

The new Burberry CCO has a long legacy of outfitting reality television royal Kim Kardashian. He designed the now iconic Givenchy gown for Kim's 2014 wedding to Kanye West, as well as the floral frock she donned at her first Met Gala in 2013.

Kim Kardashian's infamous custom Givenchy gown at the 2013 Met Gala. pic.twitter.com/7viP1g1GAW — models daily (@supermodeldaiIy) August 1, 2017

No word yet on whether Kim plans to adopt the new Burberry, but fingers crossed!