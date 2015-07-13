The Revolve and People StyleWatch Hamptons Party Gave Us Major FOMO

Jamie Chung, Louise Roe, and more headed east this weekend for Revolve's summer party in the Hamptons, and the photos are seriously making us wish we were there. The soirée, which was co-hosted by People StyleWatch, was actually a two-day long celebration of the retailer's month-long pop-up shop in the Hamptons, and featured inflatable swans, a pool, life-size chess, and—judging by the photos—no shortage of fun.

Chung and Roe, who co-hosted the event, both took to their own Instagram accounts to document the weekend, uploading a slew of FOMO-inducing photos from the festivities. "Wonderful weekend hanging with lovely people! Thank you @revolveclothing @peoplestylewatchmag," Chung captioned a photo of herself with other party guests (below).

Wonderful weekend hanging with lovely people! Thank you @revolveclothing @peoplestylewatchmag rocking @rayethelabel sandals and @stonecoldfox dress A photo posted by Jamie Chung (@jamiejchung) on Jul 12, 2015 at 12:58pm PDT

Well that was fun!! Thank you @revolveclothing #REVOLVEintheHamptons A photo posted by Jamie Chung (@jamiejchung) on Jul 12, 2015 at 7:28am PDT

About last night...kicked the weekend off with these babes! 💃#REVOLVEintheHamptons @revolveclothing hurry up and get here @louiseroe! A photo posted by Jamie Chung (@jamiejchung) on Jul 11, 2015 at 6:25am PDT

Ready or not, here I come! Can't wait to spend my weekend at the #REVOLVEintheHamptons home away from home @revolveclothing DOPE #regram A photo posted by Jamie Chung (@jamiejchung) on Jul 10, 2015 at 7:35am PDT

Little Sunday arvo shop-shop in @revolveclothing pop-up shop, before heading back to LA tonight #REVOLVEintheHamptons A photo posted by Louise Roe (@louiseroe) on Jul 12, 2015 at 10:49pm PDT

Sundaze A photo posted by Louise Roe (@louiseroe) on Jul 12, 2015 at 11:25am PDT

About last night... I love this outfit! Romper by @Loversfriendsla Shoes @Rayethelabel Flamingo c/o @revolveclothing #REVOLVEintheHamptons A photo posted by Louise Roe (@louiseroe) on Jul 12, 2015 at 6:44am PDT

Time for bed but I had to post this brilliant pic first...I love these inspiring, kick-ass women! And I'm just checking I've covered up @raissagerona's modesty, not groping! A photo posted by Louise Roe (@louiseroe) on Jul 11, 2015 at 10:57pm PDT

Don't worry guys, just water pistols A photo posted by Louise Roe (@louiseroe) on Jul 11, 2015 at 5:53pm PDT

The swan and the flamingo are furious. They won't get in the pool til they get tequila... I am SO excited to host @Revolveclothing 's party tonight with my girl @jamiejchung! #REVOLVEintheHamptons A photo posted by Louise Roe (@louiseroe) on Jul 11, 2015 at 3:34pm PDT

Made it to Montauk Can't wait to see the @Revolveclothing gang #REVOLVEintheHamptons A photo posted by Louise Roe (@louiseroe) on Jul 11, 2015 at 6:18am PDT

@rayethelabel sandals with a side of charcuterie 😋 #REVOLVEinthehamptons A photo posted by REVOLVEclothing (@revolveclothing) on Jul 11, 2015 at 1:07pm PDT

DJ @harleyvnewton on the 1s and 2s 🎶 #REVOLVEinthehamptons A photo posted by REVOLVEclothing (@revolveclothing) on Jul 11, 2015 at 6:36pm PDT

it's a beautiful morning for a backyard brunch ☀️ @thejetsetdiaries #revolveinthehamptons A photo posted by REVOLVEclothing (@revolveclothing) on Jul 12, 2015 at 9:18am PDT

