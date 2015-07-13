The Revolve and People StyleWatch Hamptons Party Gave Us Major FOMO

Madison McGaw/BFA
Rita Kokshanian
Jul 13, 2015 @ 3:15 pm

Jamie Chung, Louise Roe, and more headed east this weekend for Revolve's summer party in the Hamptons, and the photos are seriously making us wish we were there. The soirée, which was co-hosted by People StyleWatch, was actually a two-day long celebration of the retailer's month-long pop-up shop in the Hamptons, and featured inflatable swans, a pool, life-size chess, and—judging by the photos—no shortage of fun. 

Chung and Roe, who co-hosted the event, both took to their own Instagram accounts to document the weekend, uploading a slew of FOMO-inducing photos from the festivities. "Wonderful weekend hanging with lovely people! Thank you @revolveclothing @peoplestylewatchmag," Chung captioned a photo of herself with other party guests (below). 

Keep reading to see more photos from the fabulous fête.

Well that was fun!! Thank you @revolveclothing #REVOLVEintheHamptons

A photo posted by Jamie Chung (@jamiejchung) on

Sundaze

A photo posted by Louise Roe (@louiseroe) on

Don't worry guys, just water pistols

A photo posted by Louise Roe (@louiseroe) on

Made it to Montauk Can't wait to see the @Revolveclothing gang #REVOLVEintheHamptons

A photo posted by Louise Roe (@louiseroe) on

@rayethelabel sandals with a side of charcuterie 😋 #REVOLVEinthehamptons

A photo posted by REVOLVEclothing (@revolveclothing) on

DJ @harleyvnewton on the 1s and 2s 🎶 #REVOLVEinthehamptons

A photo posted by REVOLVEclothing (@revolveclothing) on

it's a beautiful morning for a backyard brunch ☀️ @thejetsetdiaries #revolveinthehamptons

A photo posted by REVOLVEclothing (@revolveclothing) on

