A Revolutionary New T-Shirt Bra That You'll Actually Want to Wear

Online lingerie retailer ThirdLove launched a revolutionary new T-shirt bra unlike anything else on the market. It provides women with a flawless, invisible fit for all-day wear and has luxe details like pleated straps and gold hardware. Basics never looked so good!

The 24/7 T-Shirt Bra has ultra-thin lightweight memory foam cups developed from ThirdLove’s innovative TruForm fabric that helps the bra keep it’s elasticity longer and mold to you perfectly—like a memory foam mattress! Plus, it has all sorts of great bonuses, like a super soft micro jersey fabric, a smoothing back, and 1/2 cup sizes for a better fit.

The newly launched bra is available in sizes A through F and retails for $55. You can find it now on ThirdLove.com and through the ThirdLove iOS App.

