Revlon Unveils "Love is On Million Dollar Challenge" to Benefit Women's Health Initiatives

Revlon is about to stir up some serious competition and in the most beautiful way possible. The brand has teamed up with CrowdRise (a website that creates fundraisers for amazing causes) to launch the Love is On Million Dollar Challenge, a new initiative that will support women’s health issues.

Through this challenge, charities dedicated to the three most common health problems women face today,namely women’s cancers, diabetes, and heart disease, will compete to see who can raise the most money over the course of six weeks. The best part? Revlon will donate an additional $1 million to the winner. The brand will also award the runner-up with $250,000 and hand out various prizes throughout the competition.

“It is Revlon’s mission to inspire positivity and love. With this challenge, we want to encourage the public to show their love for these critical women’s health initiatives that have a direct impact on women’s lives,” says Lorenzo Delpani, CEO of Revlon. “We hope this challenge will not only ignite the passion that the public has for their favorite causes, but empower a diverse group of non-profits that are making a real difference in women’s lives.”

The challenge kicks off on Sept. 21, but eligible charities can start applying from now until Oct. 5. If you’d like to participate and learn more, head to revlon.com/milliondollarchallenge.

