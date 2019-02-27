Adwoa Aboah Is Using Bright Eyeshadow to Send a Message

Image zoom Mike Marsland/Getty Images

Adwoa Aboah wants girls to talk. But she wants them to really talk — and that means creating a space free from judgment, where young women can ask questions about their bodies, about mental health, or anything else on their minds.

That’s why the British supermodel created Gurls Talk, an open digital forum that allows girls to openly and safety share their experiences and seek advice in a judgment-free zone where "nothing is too taboo."

To spread awareness to this mission, the supermodel teamed up with Revlon to create the Revlon x Gurls Talk collection, a line of three brightly colored makeup kits, which each include a lipstick, a nail polish, and an eyeshadow putty or lip gloss.

"We wanted the kits to be inclusive and purposeful about the deeper message and themes that come from the Gurls Talk community, and you’ll see that within the kit names and the product shade names: It's OK To Feel: Mental Health, Celebrate Every Piece of Yourself: Feminine Health and Dare to Love Yourself: Body Positivity," explains Aboah.

Available in hot pink, cobalt blue, and yellow, the eye-catching shades and glittery, metallic finishes were purposefully picked to strike up conversations.

"From the beginning, I wanted the colors to be bright, colorful, and playful," says Aboah. "The shades are accessible to anyone and look beautiful on every skin tone. You don’t need to know how to put on makeup to have fun with them."

A true labor of love for the supermodel, she also decided the Revlon x Gurls Talk campaign would feature members of the Gurls Talk community and was sure to chose a diverse cast to represent all skin tones and backgrounds. "It’s important for people to see themselves reflected in the media and feel like they have a voice."

You can score one of the kits now for $15 at Target.com and Amazon.com.