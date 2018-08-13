Remember When Omarosa Got Married at a Trump Hotel? Take a Walk Down Memory Lane

Here comes the bride, all dressed in … pink?

As Omarosa Manigault gears up to release a buzzy tell-all book called Unhinged about her time spent in the White House (she served as Director of Communications for the Office of Public Liaison until late last year), we couldn’t help but think back to another major event that involved her former reality TV co-star: her wedding.

Omarosa, 44, rose to fame as the villain on various seasons of The Apprentice. But before she was fired IRL, the controversial pop culture figure walked down the aisle at Trump International Hotel in D.C. to wed Pastor John Allen Newman in April 2017. (We couldn't have imagined that after the dreamy, albeit, slightly offbeat wedding, that she would eventually release a scathing tell-all about Trump based on a bunch of secretly recorded tapes, but hey, 2018 is wild.)

Yes, we’ve caught you up with everything you need to know about Omarosa, but we also thought we’d take a look back at her big day.

Below, a brief trip down memory lane.

The Location

Omarosa married Newman — her second husband — at Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., where she walked down the aisle in a lace pink dress, all while she was employed at the White House. She originally intended to get married in Jacksonville in March 2017, but changed her plans after facing death threats. Was Trump there? Nah, he was at his Palm Beach resort Mar-a-Lago doing whatever it is he does there (read: golf).

The Guests

According to the Washington Post, there were about 150 guests, including celebrities like Real Housewives of Atlanta star Phaedra Parks and Trump’s former campaign manager and current adviser, Kellyanne Conway.

The Dress

Because reality TV stars apparently can’t stay away from the camera, Omorosa participated in an episode of TLC’s Say Yes to the Dress, working with her friends and family, not to mention host Randy Fenoli, to find the one. As you’ll see in the clip below, she eventually settled on an embellished blush Ysa Makino design that, according to the show, was valued at $6,400.

Deadline reported that Say Yes to the Dress made an exception for Omarosa and instead of making her pay for her own gown, simply handed it over. White House financial disclosures revealed that she “received a wedding package which included a wedding dress, custom veil, and accessories with an estimated value of $25,000 in exchange for appearance on TLC’s Say Yes to the Dress.”

As Yahoo! pointed out, receiving money for an appearance could have posed serious ethical concerns for the former White House official, however, Omarosa filmed her segment of Say Yes before Trump’s January 2017 inauguration. (Ethical issues related to clothing? Sounds familiar ... *cough* Paul Manafort *cough.* )

The Bridal Party

Omarosa also had a bridal "going away" party before her wedding with none other than aides close to the president. Guests included Conway and White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

The Probably Unauthorized Photo Shoot

Months after the wedding, Politico reported that Omarosa brought her bridal party of 39 to the White House following her ceremony for a photo shoot in the Rose Garden and West Wing. The problem? Many senior advisors were not aware of the photoshoot, and they ultimately banned her from sharing any of the images. Apparently, the incident only brought the Trump’s administration’s Office of Public Liaison under further scrutiny.