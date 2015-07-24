The Magic Product That Keeps Your Makeup in Place for 14 Hours

This summer, we made it our mission to hunt down the very best products to prevent makeup meltdowns. With this goal in mind, we put Urban Decay’s All Nighter Setting Spray ($30; sephora.com) to the test. The mist claims to keep a full face of makeup in place for 14 hours, while also cooling and refreshing your face. But was it actually up to the job? Read on.

Monday, July 20th

9 a.m.: With my hair done and my foundation, concealer, blush and liner all in place I was just about to head out for my morning commute to the InStyle offices in New York City. Before walking out the door, I grabbed the spray, held it about ten inches away from my face, closed my eyes, and gave it a few pumps. Rather than making me feel like I had just drenched my face in water, as I'd expected, the light, airy mist was instantly refreshing, and gave my skin a vibrant finish. After arriving at the office, I did a quick mirror check at my desk and everything still looked fresh.

1 p.m.: The sweltering heat always turns my makeup into a sticky situation. To see if the product had held up for the first four hours, I headed to the ladies room right before grabbing lunch. Not a crease or smear was in sight.

RELATED: Behold—Makeup That Actually Works in a Summer Heat Wave

6 p.m.: The happiest hour arrived and before heading out to grab cocktails with a girlfriend, I pulled out my compact to do a lipstick touch-up. I'd kept the setting spray in my bag, just in case, but surprisingly, after a long workday I didn’t even need it. Before facing the heat again, however, I did another quick spritz for good measure.

11 p.m.: The 14th hour approached right before I began my nighttime skin care routine. I’ve always battled with dry skin, which usually results in my concealer settling into creases underneath my eyes by the end of the day. But when I looked in the mirror, my skin was smooth. And my cat eyes? Minimal fading there. My verdict: This setting spray is a summertime game changer.

Related Video: Why This InStyle Editor Is Obsessed with Lancome's Contour and Highlighter Stick

PHOTOS: Say Goodbye to Greasy Skin with the Best Blotting Papers on the Market