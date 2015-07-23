The Resort That's Like Summer Camp for Grown Ups

Who says your summer camp days have to be behind you? The historic Sagamore Resort lets you trade the daily grind for a very grown-up take on the summertime tradition. Originally built in 1883, the 390-room Upstate New York hotel was lovingly restored and refurbished in 2013, and it still sparkles (or is that the moon reflecting off Lake George?). It's glam, to be sure, but still totally laid-back, with strategically placed Adirondack furniture and a summer rec room filled with indoor activities like mini-golf, half-court basketball, Wii stations, billiards, ping-pong, foosball, you name it. But do get outside: Located near The Rec is a new "sport court" with a rock-climbing wall, a volleyball court, a horseshoe pit (seriously), and five outdoor courts. Tennis, anyone?

Wait, you like to golf? The par 70, Donald Ross-designed, 18-hole championship golf course dates back to 1928, so you can swing like you're Teddy Roosevelt or John D. Rockefeller (old American families loved coming to the Adirondacks back in the day). Or is spa-ing more your speed? Stone massages and hydrotherapy are yours for the taking at The Sagamore Spa & Salon, along with a 3,800 square-foot fitness center and free (yes, free) exercise classes.

The traditional Adirondack "camp" has all the trappings of the summer retreat your parents shipped you off to in your youth: a replica 19th-century touring vessel, The Morgan; a private beach; a pool surrounded by 150 chaise longues; banana-boat rides; water skiing; and a concierge who can hook you up with horses to ride or rafting guides to take you down the rapids.

After a day of outdoor exertion, dine at La Bella Vita, the Sagamore's signature Italian restaurant, or at the stunning Pavilion, a covered pier jutting out into the lake. Lobster, oysters, Champagne—what, your summer camp wasn't like this?

The Sagamore; lodge rates from $279, hotel rates $479.

