Revenge Tonight! Ashley Madekwe Reveals Her Favorite Outfits Ever

Revenge is back tonight! And while we can't tell you whether or not Emily and Daniel are getting back together, we do have some important scoop: Ashley Madekwe loves her Revenge costumes! As the show's resident Brit, Ashley Davenport, Madekwe spends her days in designer duds, and we caught up with her on the set of her shoot for Joico, the haircare line for which she is the latest face. "On the Revenge set, even if they're not showing my feet, I'll still wear my heels because it gets me in the feeling of Ashley Davenport," Madkewe told InStyle.com, then added with a laugh, "Ashley wouldn't be caught dead in Uggs! And my set shoes are Uggs." She also picked her favorite looks from this season and last! Click through to see them, and tune into Revenge at 9 pm on ABC to see what Ashley wears next.