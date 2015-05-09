Revenge's Elena Satine: "Fans Won’t Be Disappointed” by Sunday’s Series Finale

Revenge fans, the time has come. After four action-packed seasons, the final episode of ABC’s Hamptons-based drama will air this Sunday night. The show’s star Elena Satine, who plays southern belle Louise Ellis, recently stopped by InStyle’s offices to chat about her role—and even before the it was announced that season 4 would be Revenge’s last, Satine assured us that this week’s finale would do the show justice. “The fans won’t be disappointed,” she said.

And don’t worry if you’re still not sure that the series will tie up all of its loose ends. “We wrap up a lot of the major stuff,” Satine revealed. “It’s not going to be the kind of thing where we end on a major cliffhanger. There are still some cliffhangers, but, for the most part, I think people will be satisfied.”

Even though the series is ending, its stars aren’t saying goodbye to each other just yet. “Two weeks after we wrapped filming, Emily [VanCamp] was like, ‘We all need to get together because I already miss you guys,’” said Satine, adding that the cast was “looking for something to do in May, when everyone’s back from their mini-vacations.”

So, they decided to make a plan—and Satine knew just what they should do, thanks to her Russian roots. “We’re going to take a class that pairs caviar with vodka at Petrossian in L.A.,” she said. “The whole bunch of us will be there, so it’ll be a fun little day.” We’ll keep our eyes peeled for any mini-reunion Instagram snaps, that’s for sure.

The series finale of Revenge airs this Sunday, May 10 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

