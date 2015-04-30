Revenge Is Set to Air Its Series Finale on May 10

Sad news for Revenge fans: The series is coming to an end this May after four seasons. [The Hollywood Reporter]

Here are more must-clicks to visit during your lunch break:

1. The Jump Street franchise is getting a female-led spin-off. [Time]

2. Does Blake Lively or Ryan Reynolds reign supreme when it comes to their social media postings? [People]

3. A Netflix series based on Dr. Seuss's Green Eggs and Ham book is coming to the streaming service in 2018. Even better? Ellen DeGeneres is producing it. [EW]

4. In case you had any doubt, here's proof that the Full House cast loves each other in real life, too. [POPSUGAR]

5. Go Mark Ruffalo! The Avengers star tweets about the lack of Black Widow merchandise. [E! Online]