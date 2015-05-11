Revenge Series Finale: All About Amanda Clarke's Dream-Come-True Wedding Dress

What a way to go out! Though we were sad to bid Revenge adieu in the final episode of the series last night, watching Emily and Jack happily sail off into the sunset together was a moment was a moment we had waited on for years. But it obviously didn't come about without its share of drama.

Following the funeral Louise had arranged for her, Victoria, clad in a white Tom Ford dress, speaks to Margaux and decides to reveal to Louise that she had faked her own death. Louise then confirms to Emily that Victoria is actually alive, and the two confront each other at the warehouse where Victoria has been hiding, and a shootout happens. "We wanted to have the quintessential Victoria and the quintessential Emily Thorne looks when they had the shootout, so Amanda in her black hoodie, and Victoria in her classic sheath dress," says costume designer Jill Ohanneson. "I also loved the element of the black and white to suggest—who is good, and who is bad?" Victoria is shot by David, who had been hiding in the warehouse, and while he and Emily are arguing, Victoria picks up a gun and shoots Emily.

Cut to a few months later, and Emily—now going by her true name, Amanda Clarke—is moments away from walking down the aisle to marry Jack. She looks comfortable and happy in her stunning dress, which Ohanneson designed herself to contrast with the gown she wore to marry Daniel.

"It was my absolute last big design for the show, and it was the perfect dress for Amanda Clarke to marry Jack, her sweetheart, after four years," she tells us. "With the wedding dress she wore with Daniel, she was still playing a role, and I wanted that one to be very big, and a spectacle, but this one, I wanted it to be beautiful, simple, elegant, and romantic." Ohanneson, who shared the above sketch with InStyle, crafted the dress out of chiffon and lace, making sure it accentuated her trim waist and figure. "This dress was the real her, and we wanted the audience to see that this was the true Amanda, instead of a big fluffy wedding gown," she adds. "It was very soft, beautiful, and sensual, but you could tell she was still very comfortable."

Following the happy couple's heartfelt speeches, where they paid tribute to their friends and family they had lost earlier in the year—including David Clarke, who was released from prison following Victoria's shooting and died of cancer with Amanda at his side—Amanda surprises Jack with a golden retriever puppy (a nod to their dog Sammy, no doubt), and the two set sail away from the Hamptons on a boat that David had restored. Just as the festivities wind down, Nolan is approached by a young man who needs help clearing his mother's name and mentions Emily had recommended reaching out to him. He decides to help him out, sans Emily this time, as the rest of us collectively start petitioning for Nolan to get a spin-off show. Hey...it could happen!

