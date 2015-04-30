Revenge Isn't Coming Back—but Is There Hope for a Spinoff? The Show’s Star Elena Satine Shares Her Thoughts

If you’re still in mourning following yesterday’s announcement that Revenge won’t be returning for a fifth season this fall, we’ve got something that just might cheer you up. Elena Satine, who plays southern belle Louise Ellis on the ABC show, stopped by InStyle’s New York offices last week, and she offered up a sliver of hope pending news of the show’s fate.

A fan of the show long before she even landed her role, Satine revealed that she would be totally on board to star in a spinoff about her character’s relationship with ex-husband Nolan Ross (Gabriel Mann). “We’ll see what happens,” she said. If the spinoff does take shape, don’t count on it being as intense as Revenge. “I think it would be a much lighter show,” said Satine, adding that she’d be thrilled to keep working with Mann. “I love working with Gabe—he’s become one of my best friends,” she said. Plus, Satine is emotionally invested in the relationship of the pair’s characters—even after their split.

“I love Nolan and Louise—or Loulan, in Revenge terms,” she said. “Gabe and I have become really protective of the union, so when we found out that they were going their separate ways, we were really depressed. It felt like you were breaking up with your best friend, which was a huge bummer.” Nolan and Louise may not be together anymore, but we’ll definitely be keeping our fingers crossed for some more Revenge love in the future.

