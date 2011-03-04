Revealed: Emma Watson’s Alberta Ferretti Collection

Emma Watson just released images of her new capsule collection for Alberta Ferretti named Pure Threads by Emma Watson Alberta Ferretti. The five-piece, lace-embellished line is made in Italy from eco-friendly materials like cotton poplin, cotton muslin, and hemp. “Emma had a Jane-Birkin-in-the-seventies image in mind,” Ferretti said of the inspiration, WWD reported. Prices range from $345, to $1,173, and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to People Tree, a nonprofit fair-trade organic fashion organization Watson supports—and designs for! “I believe this is a big step forward for all of the international fashion industry," said Watson, "But also an important step for an increased sensitivity to the problem of ecology.” Check out the pieces, available exclusively on AlbertaFerretti.com beginning March 21.

