Genius Styling Tricks to Steal from the Resort 2016 Collections

Resort collections may fall in between fall/winter and spring/summer shows, but they're just as important as the main events. And we've taken note of designers' new offerings for resort 2016 (pictured above, from left: Prada, Tory Burch, Sonia Rykiel). From backwards cardigans to fabric belts, we've picked up on the hottest styling tricks we learned from the resort collections—and can't wait to apply in real life, ASAP.

Cédric Charlier

Alfredo Piola

Instead of draping it over your shoulders, tie your sweater lopsided for a less preppy look.

TSE

Courtesy

Flip your twin-set around with an open back for a chic, minimal look.

Chanel

Courtesy

Let your longer skirt peek out from the bottom of your straight sheath dress for an added flounce.

Chloé

Courtesy

Pair shorts with a long jacket and loafers for an office-friendly look.

Gucci

Courtesy

Don’t save your lace pieces for evening. Couple them with more casual pieces, like a bomber jacket, to give a sporty edge.

Michael Kors

Courtesy

Try a kimono robe instead of a caftan as a swimsuit cover up. Add some jewelry and it could also double as a dress for dinner.

Sonia Rykiel

Courtesy

Add a bright fabric belt to elevate a simple top.

Stella McCartney

Courtesy

Tie the sleeves of a button-down over your shirt-dress as a playful alternative to your usual belt.

Tory Burch

Courtesy

Clip fringe charms to your trousers for a fun twist.

