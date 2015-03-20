Report: Marc by Marc Jacobs Is Folding into the Marc Jacobs Line

Marc by Marc Jacobs may be no more. WWD reports that the line is being discontinued, following months of rumors, and that the lower-priced line will be folded into designer Marc Jacobs’s eponymous line.

The main Marc Jacobs line will soon encompass a broader range of price points and purpose of the move is to "unify all products with a clarity of voice and aesthetic, and ultimately, to expand the product offerings," according to WWD.

The company has yet to confirm the discontinuation and there's no word on how the secondary line's staff would be affected if the change does take place. Creative Director Katie Hillier and Women’s Design Director Luella Bartley have helmed Marc by Marc Jacobs since May 2013. Marc Jacobs left his creative director position at Louis Vuitton in October 2013 to focus on his own line.

