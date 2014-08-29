Repair Your Summer Hair! How to Get the Most Out of Your Deep Conditioner

After months of hitting the surf and soaking up the sun, this weekend is the perfect time to give your hair a little extra TLC before the autumnal feeling starts to become more prominent. One key item we always reach for is a hydrating deep conditioner—like Briogeo's Don't Despair, Repair Mask ($26; briogeohair.com)—to mend the damage, but sometimes, our strands need a little something extra. Other factors like a sunburned scalp or dead ends can't be tackled in the 5 to 10 minutes we let our hair drink in the benefits, but brand founder Nancy Twine offers up two simple ways to get the most out of your existing product while addressing other pressing issues. Read on to learn all about her expert tips!

Show Your Scalp Some LoveThough this area is often ignored, giving your scalp a little extra attention could help fix any problems at their root—literally. Twine advises mixing a walnut-sized amount of deep conditioner with a tablespoon of sugar as an exfoliant, which can help get rid of any dry patches. "Massage it into the scalp for at least 3 minutes before rinsing hair thoroughly," she tells us. "Exfoliating the scalp is something we don't usually think to do, but it helps stimulate new hair growth, and prevents the dryness and flakiness that leads to lackluster locks." Make sure to scrub every bit of sugar out of your hair before getting out of the shower, as things can get messy if you choose to pick up the heat tools afterwards.

Amp Up Your Mask's PotentialEver feel like your tried-and-true deep conditioner just isn't working like it used to? Instead of springing for a new product, Twine recommends adding a few nourishing extras to the formula, and even better, you probably already have them in your kitchen. "Spoon a walnut-sized amount of hair mask into a bowl, and add 1/4 fresh avocado, half a teaspoon of coconut oil, and half a teaspoon of almond oil," she says. Mix the ingredients with a spoon until each element is blended, work the concoction into your mid-lengths and ends, then cover your hair for 20 minutes with a plastic cap for maximum hydration.

Check out the best hair bargains under $15 in our gallery!